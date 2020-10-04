El Paso craft breweries getting creative to stay open amidst pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- While restaurants and other establishments are allowed to be open at a certain capacity, breweries in Texas are still shutdown nearly 7 months into the pandemic.

Breweries are still only allowed to sell beer-to-go and are classified as "51% percent establishments" unless they change their license to a restaurant license.

“We want to stay in (beer) manufacturing," said Gustavo Delgado, co-owner of Old Sheep Dog. "Hopefully the governor changes his opinion on breweries.”

According to a July survey by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, two in three breweries think they wont make it to the end of the year.

In order to stay open, breweries like DeadBeach Brewery and Old Sheep Dog Brewery are getting creative hoping to draw in customers with to-go events.

Everyday Saturday until Halloween, Deadbeach is hosting "Sidewalk Satur-daze."

“We are going to feature an independent local brewery from anywhere in the state and our tavern as well to highlight the need not just in El Paso...but also to keep in mind that this is happening across the state,” said Veronica Hernandez, director of marketing at DeadBeach.

Old Sheep Dog, which officially opened only two months before being shut down, is show casing new craft beers on the weekends even partnering with local vendors to help them as well.

“That way they get exposure, we get exposure...that’s what we need i mean right now the best way for the community to come and support us support them," Delgado said.

Other local breweries in El Paso include, Blazing Tree, El Paso Brewing Co., and Aurelias Bottle Shop and Brewhouse.