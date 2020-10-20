Tacotote closes original El Paso location, but seeking new location in Sun City

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – Tacotote has closed its first El Paso location and is looking for its next location for its newest restaurant.

Tacotote closed its restaurant at 2921 N. Mesa on Oct. 7, after serving the area around UTEP, Kern Place and Downtown for 24 years.

Tacotote said it will be looking for a new El Paso location. It continues to operate six other restaurants around the Sun City.

The company was founded in 1988 in Ciudad Juarez and has branched out to El Paso, New Mexico, Arizona and other locations in Mexico.

Tacotote is asking its fans to reach out on Facebook and let the company know where you would like to see the next El Paso restaurant.