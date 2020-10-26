More Texas liquor agents being sent to El Paso to help with enforcement of virus mandates

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is sending agents to El Paso to help local officials enforce Covid-19 guideline with restaurants and bars.

Officials with the TABC were not able to say how many agents it was sending or how long they will be here.

A spokesperson for the TABC, Chris Porter, told ABC-7: "The agents will be assisting with enforcement of the Governor's executive orders related to reducing the spread of Covid-19."

He added," This includes issues such as social distancing and capacity limit requirements, as well as enforcement of rules requiring bars to remain closed during the pandemic."

According to documents obtained by ABC-7, the TABC has given 11 El Paso bars and restaurants written warnings or suspensions since the pandemic began.