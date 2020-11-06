Survey shows 70% of El Paso small businesses are dealing with revenue loss from pandemic

Biz/Tech

El Paso, Texas-- The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce released a survey asking businesses how they feel about County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's shutdown order targeting non-essential businesses.

The survey was sent out to 4,000 small businesses across El Paso, but only 440 replied to it.

Key points from the survey included how businesses are doing financially because of the pandemic.

Around 70% of all small businesses who responded to the survey said they are facing some form of revenue loss.

When the county shutdown was initially put in place, many businesses chose not to abide by it because of confusion on if the mandate was legal.

The survey also highlighted frustration from some small businesses, feeling their voices should be heard and taken into account in the decision making by elected officials.