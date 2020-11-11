EL Paso Hispanic Chamber offers $170K in grants to struggling business

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced a plan to help businesses struggling to implement safety measures during the pandemic.

The Hispanic chamber will award $170,000 in grants to eligible minority, women and veteran-owned small businesses that are registered and operating in the city of El Paso.

Grants can range from $1,500 to $5,000.

The money can be used to purchase pandemic-related safety equipment. Businesses can also use the money to pay back-owed rent or utility bill balances.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 20. Here is a link to find out more information on the program.