El Paso gym defies shutdown order, fund raises from customers to pay costs of multiple citations

EL PASO, Texas -- One El Paso gym continues to operate after receiving multiple citations and warnings for defying the county's shutdown order. ABC-7 asked the El Paso Police Department and the city about their handling of enforcement and how far they can go to uphold the order.

The owner of Sun City Athletic Club, Lizzie Martinez, tells ABC-7 her clients asked her to stay open. She says some have even gone as far as donating money to help her pay the citations. As of Wednesday evening, slightly more than $4,000 had been donated.

Martinez said her gym received two citations and two warnings within the last two days, adding that multiple officers have come into her gym after they received complaints or noticed her doors open.

On Wednesday, ABC-7 crews saw an El Paso police officer enter the gym and issue one of those warnings. ABC-7 crews also saw multiple people working out at the time of the officer's arrival.

Martinez told ABC-7 the officer did not ask her to send clients home or shut down.

ABC-7 asked the city and the police department to what enforcement authority they have beyond issuing citations. As of Wednesday evening, no response had been given.

Martinez said she anticipates that people will continue to call police to complain about her business operating.

“If I’m going to be getting police officers coming in day and night, all day, it's going to be really hard and stressful. But it’s something I’m willing to do for our members because we love our members so much and we believe that gyms should be essential," Martinez said.