Skip to Content
Biz/Tech
By
Updated
today at 12:37 am
Published 12:34 am

Guide to Black Friday shopping in the Borderland: store hours & deals

Black Friday
Lakana file
Black Friday shoppers look for deals at a store.

EL PASO, Texas -- Here's a list of when popular retailers are expected to open in El Paso and Las Cruces on Black Friday, Nov. 27, according to BestBlackFriday.com. (Scroll down after the store hours list for a look at sales and deals being offered for the day.)

List of Black Friday sales by retailers...

El Paso / Lifestyle / News / Top Stories

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content