Guide to Black Friday shopping in the Borderland: store hours & deals
EL PASO, Texas -- Here's a list of when popular retailers are expected to open in El Paso and Las Cruces on Black Friday, Nov. 27, according to BestBlackFriday.com. (Scroll down after the store hours list for a look at sales and deals being offered for the day.)
- Ace Hardware (8 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
- Ashley Home Store (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
- Bath & Body Works (opens 6 a.m.)
- Best Buy (opens 5 a.m., varies by location)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (opens 6 a.m.)
- Big Lots (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
- Costco (opens at 9 a.m.)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (opens at 5 a.m.)
- Five Below (opens at 8 a.m.)
- GameStop (opens at 7 a.m.)
- Gap (opens 6 a.m.)
- JCPenney (opens at 5 a.m.)
- Hobby Lobby (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Home Depot (opens at 6 a.m.)
- Kohl’s (opens at 5 a.m.)
- Lowe’s (opens at 6 a.m.)
- Macy’s (opens at 5 a.m.)
- Michaels (opens at 7 a.m.)
- Nordstrom Rack (opens at 10 a.m.)
- Office Depot (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Old Navy (opens 6 a.m.)
- PetSmart (7 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
- Staples (opens at 9 a.m.)
- Target (opens at 7 a.m.)
- Ulta Beauty (opens at 6 a.m.)
- Walmart (opens at 5 a.m.)
List of Black Friday sales by retailers...
- Amazon: Click here for online deals
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Click here for deals
- Best Buy: Click here for deals
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Click her for deals
- eBay: Click here for online deals
- Home Depot: View the full ad here
- JCPenney: Click here for deals
- Kohl’s: Click here for deals
- Lowe's: Click here for deals
- Macy’s: Click here for deals
- Nordstrom Rack: Click here for deals
- Overstock: Click here for online deals
- Sears: Click here for deals
- Target: View the full ad here
- Walmart: Click here for deals
- Wayfair: Click here for online deals
Comments