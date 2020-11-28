El Paso businesses depended on online sales for Small Business Saturday

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Now more than ever, local businesses are relying on the communities support to keep their doors open. Many local businesses are used technology to drive up sales this Small Businesses Saturday.

“Basically, what they're looking at are just what ideas they as a small business can do to capture a little bit of a revenue stream," said Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber or Commerce.

"They know they're not going to capture what they had prior to, because we're not at 100%.”

Local shops have created online stores. The area manager of a local souvenir store, Chuco Relic, said January and February are typically the slowest months in year for sales and she's hoping that online sales can drive up some kind of revenue this December.

"Right now releasing a new newsletter every week and in the newsletter, we're having coupons for our customers and deals," Ursula Avila said. "We are also releasing one new T-shirt design every week. So we're trying to keep that momentum going, trying to keep people excited."

The owner of 'On Next Sunday,' a women's clothing boutique in east El Paso, said 50% of her sales this year have been coming from online shoppers compared to 10% from previous.

"Monday is also another big day. We have Cyber Monday, which is cool that we can participate in now, because we have revamped our online store," said Erika Williams, owner of On Next Sunday.

Social media is also going a long way for local businesses tagging or mentioning other local business on their social media platforms. Campaigns like 'Buy El Paso' also spreading the word about the importance of shopping small and supporting local.

"Today is really a day where, I think people are going be super supportive and come out. Hopefully, not only to us, but to every other small business in El Paso," Williams said.