Small businesses in New Mexico can apply for Covid relief grants of up to $50K

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Small New Mexico businesses which have been hurt by the Covid-19 pandemic can apply for grants of up to $50,000 starting on Monday.

The grant application window opens at noon Monday and closes at noon on Dec. 18.

You can find out information on guidelines, eligibility requirements, required documents and the application process by going to nmfinance.com.

Non-profit organizations can also apply. Special consideration will be given to industries which have been severely impacted during the pandemic, including hotels, restaurants and other hospitality- and tourism-related businesses.

The Small Business CARES Relief Grants program was authorized by the state Legislature during a special session last month and is funded with $100 million in federal CARES Act stimulus money.