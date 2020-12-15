El Paso International Airport getting new non-stop Frontier service to Las Vegas

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso is getting some new non-stop flights to Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the city of El Paso and Frontier Airlines announced flights that will run two days a week on Thursdays and Sundays from the El Paso International Airport to Las Vegas McCarran International Airport.

The flights will begin on March 11.

“I am pleased that our airline partners are looking to rebuild service at El Paso International Airport, which speaks to the economic resiliency of our community,” said Sam Rodriguez, director of aviation for the city of El Paso. “In the midst of the pandemic, we have remained steadfast in executing our strategic plan by continuing our efforts to work with airlines to re-establish air service as we begin to come out of this pandemic.”

Frontier joins both Allegiant and Southwest airlines, who currently provide levels of non-stop service to Las Vegas out of El Paso.