El Pasoans using more e-scooters during the pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- More El Pasoans are using e-scooters during the pandemic, according to two companies that are part of the city's Shared Use Mobility Pilot Program.

Dozens of people heading down to San Jacinto Plaza during the WinterFest Christmas light display have been using the scooters.

Jonathan Lopez, CEO of Glide, says during the first shutdown the company took their scooters off the streets and brought them back in the summer. Since then, Lopez said they've been averaging between 3,000 and 4,000 new users every month.

"I would say from August on, people have been going downtown just for the sole purpose of riding scooters," Lopez said.

According to the National Association of City Transportation, roughly 86 million people in the U.S. used e-scooters last year.

Blue Duck Express, another scooter company based in San Antonio, joined the city of El Paso's program back in Nov. 2019. They put 50 scooters back out on the streets last month and were "surprised" to see more riders using their scooters.

"We were very hesitant about how people would react and the safety, we wanted to make sure that they were going to be safe enough," said Lupe Mendez, the area representative for Blue Duck Express. "So far, it's been a very good attraction."

Both companies believe activity is going up since many people are working from home or attending school online, and this gives people an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

Sanitation is also a concern for both companies. Glide employees could be seen on Monday sanitizing the scooters in downtown El Paso. Meanwhile, Mendez at Blue Duck said its' crews sanitize their scooters morning, afternoon, and night.

"We really want people to enjoy this service, but only to enjoy the service in the confines of the rules, and that they need to take responsibility themselves," Lopez said.