El Paso Electric to resume disconnections, but says it will work with 40,000 customers who owe

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Electric will resume its standard billing, payment and collection practices in the coming weeks, but says it will work with customers who have fallen behind because of the pandemic.

More than 40,000 El Paso residents are behind on their electric bills, according to the utility.

That’s a major concern as the electric company starts to resume the normal disconnection process in the El Paso area.

Out of those 40,000 customers who have fallen behind, more than 9,000 have a large bill of more than $300.

The good news is El Paso Electric is willing to work with customers, especially single family households.

People who are facing getting their power cut off can call the utility and set up a payment plan or ask about additional resources that can help.

This past fall, the utility teamed up with Project Bravo to help more than 56,000 El Pasoans who were behind on their electric bills. More than $7 million was allocated for struggling families.

El Paso Electric says this time around they’re looking to help the more than 40,000 who are behind on their payments.

But the only way to do that is to reach out and call El Paso Electric.

“Every customer situation is going to be different,” said Eddie Gutierrez, EPE's vice president of customer and community engagement. “What we are noticing is that we need customers to call us. We are going to work with your individual budget. We are going to be very flexible about payment plans, about deposits, the specifics about what is in your bill and what is due. We are going to work with you.”

El Paso Electric says disconnections for single family homes will begin in the first week of February. For businesses, the disconnection process could begin as early as next week.

For help with your utility bill, you can call (800) 592-1634.