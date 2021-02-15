Braving the cold; El Pasoans keep working despite freezing temperatures

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- The winter storm and bone-chilling temps may have kept many El Pasoans indoors, but for those required to work outdoors - it was not going to stop them from clocking in.

“I put some boots on, double socks, gloves, put some latex gloves underneath my gloves so my hands wouldn't get cold. I put a beanie on since it was windy and just layered up,” said Heber Moya, a Target store employee.

Moya was tasked with bringing in Target shopping carts during the winter storm and he made sure that he was prepared for the cold weather. Target stores also made sure to provide their employees with extra weather gear to make sure they were able to stay warm during the cold.

Target provided employees with jackets, beanies, foot and hand warmers to keep them warm.

Meanwhile, Favor driver Jennifer Rosas made sure to follow her father’s safe driving advice when it came to driving on the snowy and icy roads.

“As I was growing up, my dad was always used to driving in crazy weather whenever we went on trips," said Rosas, "So usually it's the standard things, like if you drive on black ice - don't brake and don't panic. And even though delivery time is money right now during these conditions, it's better to get there a little later than to not get there at all.”

The demand for food delivery drivers was high Sunday as many families opted to stay indoors. Monday would have been another busy day for Rosas, but Favor companies decided to cancel delivery services for the safety of their drivers.

“It was a little bit disappointing because yesterday the weather was a little bit crazier, but you know I appreciate that they're looking out for us," said Rosas, "A lot of companies didn't close and they still have to drive even when the weather is crazy, so it is appreciated.”

Both Rosas and Moya said that they’ve worked through crazy weather conditions like this before, so preparing in advance was key to making it through it all.