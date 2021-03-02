El Paso businesses to decide whether to maintain or relax restrictions come March 10

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that mandated virus restrictions will be lifted starting March 10, at which time it'll be up to businesses to decide if they want to keep those restrictions in place.

The owner of Pour Judgement bar in central is El Paso told ABC-7 he is excited to lift those restrictions.

"The capacity has hurt us financially, so we took a big hit and we are just glad we are going to be in that position, and I think we are going to ease into it," said Jaime Gardea.

The bar will open up to full capacity, and masks won't be required, but it will be a personal choice.

"If there are people that are still scared, we will respect it," said Gardea. "I was happy to hear today my staff asking if they can continue to wear a mask and I think that's the right thing to do, just go slowly."

Right around the corner at Crimson Veil Tattoo, the masks are on while the ink goes in and that's the way it's going to stay.

Tattoo artist Mitchell Dean says they want to keep the restrictions in place to, "make sure we can keep that clean environment for our customers."

While some businesses are already decided, the El Paso Wing Factory has not made a decision yet.

"We have a staff meeting this Saturday to go over our protocols and what steps we are going to continue," said server and bartender Adrian Loera.