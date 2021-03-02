Skip to Content
Gov. Abbott to lift mask mandate, Texas virus restrictions on March 10

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, appearing at an event in Lubbock on Tuesday, proclaimed "it is time to open Texas 100%."

He announced he was lifting statewide business restrictions put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic as of next Wednesday, March 10.

"State mandates are no longer needed," the governor said, as he also removed the mask-wearing requirement effective next Wednesday too.

Abbott made the announcements at a Mexican food restaurant alongside leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The governor said if the hospitalization rate reaches 15% over a two-week period in an area, county judges would have the authority to re-implement local restrictions.

