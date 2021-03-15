Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches in El Paso & Las Cruces to ring in spring

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- To celebrate the start of spring, the ten El Paso and Las Cruces area Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away free chicken sandwiches via their app between March 15 and March 27.

To get the free deal, download or log in to the Chick-fil-A app and the restaurant chain says you will automatically receive the offer on the ‘Rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.

“Guests can visit any participating local Chick-fil-A to redeem their free Chicken Sandwich during restaurant hours," said Edgar Ortega, who operates the El Paso franchises.

The free offer is limited to one chicken sandwich per person.