Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A Borderland pizza-making fixture has died.

Family confirmed to ABC-7 the death of Larry Gold, longtime owner of Hello Pizza in El Paso's Upper Valley.

Gold operated Hello Pizza for 40 years in the River Run Plaza at 1071 Country Club Road.

The pizzeria owner boasted all of his ingredients came fresh from his native New York.

Funeral services for Gold are pending.