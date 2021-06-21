Skip to Content
Borderland virtual job fair seeks to match people in ‘ability friendly’ work environment

EL PASO, Texas -- Hiring people, not labels - that's the theme of a virtual job fair this Wednesday.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting the event between 10 a.m. and noon.

Workforce Solutions says this event "will serve as a celebration of employers who hire individuals with disabilities."

According to the event organizers, they are looking to match employees with various positions in multiple industries for both part and full-time work.

Job-seekers can register at Workforce Solutions Borderplex website by clicking right here.

