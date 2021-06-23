Borderland job fair focuses on efforts to be more inclusive

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hosting one of it's largest virtual job fairs on Wednesday, focused on efforts to hire people with disabilities as part of local employers hiring search.

The "Hire-Ability" job fair is open to the everyone is geared but is towards emphasizing that adults and youth with disabilities can attend knowing that the employers participating will be recognizing the importance of inclusivity in the workplace, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

One company participating said it has a large need to fill, but is focused on finding candidates that are willing to work and grow within the company.

"Let's say the workforce has somewhat ignored some of these individuals, adults with disabilities," said T.J. Johnson, an HR recruiter for call center Thomas L. Cardella & Associates. "They don't know the wealth that they (can) bring to your company. they don't understand as far as the skills and the assets and abilities they can also bring."

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Workforce Solutions Borderplex said more 30 employers will be looking to fill mulitple positions.

If you'd like to register, click here.