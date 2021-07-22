Everyone gets free Taco Bell today: Here’s how to get yours

Biz/Tech

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- Taco Bell is giving away free tacos to everyone in the U.S. on Thursday (July 22) because the Milwaukee Bucks came back from an 18-point deficit earlier this week to win the NBA championship after trailing at halftime of game 6 in the finals.

Under the chain’s promotion — if a either team in the NBA Finals came back from trailing at halftime, Taco Bell would give out free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos — and Thursday is the day you can cash in and get yourself some free food.

How and when can you get your free taco? You can claim your free taco all day Thursday during store hours. You can do it in stores, through the drive-thru or on their app, per Taco Bell, but not with delivery. The offer is valid only while supplies last.