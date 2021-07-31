Frontier Airlines to offer non-stop flights from El Paso to Orlando

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Taking a family vacation to Disney World or Universal Orlando?

Well, getting to Florida will now be a whole lot quicker.

The El Paso International Airport and Frontier Airlines have announced new non-stop flights from El Paso to Orlando twice a week starting this fall.

The new year-round service begins Nov. 3 and tickets, which were averaging around $70, are currently on sale. More information can be found by clicking here.

El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez said the airport has been adding more flight options now as a result of the economic recovery and vaccination rates.

Other recently added new flights include:

March: New Service from El Paso to Las Vegas on Frontier

August: New Service from El Paso to Charlotte on American

Sept.-Nov.: Three new daily flights from El Paso to Austin on American

The airport said it has also seen increases to its existing routes and up-sized aircraft, which is part of the City of El Paso's strategic plan to grow air transportation business across the Borderland.

Some of these increases include:

Flights on American to Dallas/Fort Worth are now mainline aircraft (up-sized from smaller regional jets)

Southwest is ramping up frequencies in various destinations going from 14 daily flights to 20 daily flights in October.

Southwest will increase their frequency to Austin from one daily to two daily in September to three daily in October, resulting in six daily non-stop flights to Austin in November.

San Antonio frequency is also being increased on Southwest from one daily service to two times per day in October.

More information about El Paso International Airport flights can be found by clicking here.