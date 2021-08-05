Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

Biz/Tech

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have sunk after Wall Street rose to a high as investors wait for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul, South Korea, retreated. Tokyo was up less than 0.1%. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained after investors were encouraged Thursday by a decline in U.S. unemployment claims. They were watching for Friday’s monthly employment report for an indication of how new disease flareups and renewed anti-disease curbs might be affecting hiring and wages.