Turn up the grill: Weber off to a hot start in market debut

Biz/Tech

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Shares of grilling company Weber have caught fire in their market debut, closing their first day of trading up almost 18%. Weber Inc. sold about 17.9 million shares at $14 per share before its stock started trading. That was below what the Palatine, Illinois-based company and selling shareholders had been looking for. They had wanted to sell nearly 47 million shares between $15 and $17 a share. The stock ended the day up $2.50 at $16.50. The company plans to use proceeds to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.