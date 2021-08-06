Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

Biz/Tech

By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Treasury yields are powering higher Friday, and stock indexes are holding close to their record highs on Wall Street after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% a day after setting another all-time high, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower. A government report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy last month than economists expected. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy. Such a move would be a drag for all stocks, particularly for high-flying technology companies.