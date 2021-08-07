Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes

Biz/Tech

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package after lawmakers from both parties voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. But the action soon stalled out as Republican opponents tried to slow the rush to pass one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The vote was 67-27, a robust tally, but more votes will be needed before final Senate passage. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “We can get this done the easy way or the hard way.” Senators will be back at it Sunday. Schumer is keeping senators in session until they finish the bill and make progress on Biden’s next big $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan.