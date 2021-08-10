Valentina hot sauce in short supply in the Borderland

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A community favorite, Valentina hot sauce, has become harder to find in El Paso area stores.

You may have noticed store shelves recently with a big empty space where Valentina should be.

It is what people have been experiencing lately when looking for Valentina hot sauce at their local grocery store.

It's not entirely clear why it's been so hard to find, but one local food vendor says he was told a glass shortage in Mexico is causing the disruption.

Whatever the reason, its impact is also being felt by hungry lunch and dinner crowds at some eateries that have run out of the sauce.