New vegan eating option opens for downtown El Paso lunch crowd

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- A new vegan restaurant in downtown El Paso is weathering the economic storm caused by Covid-19 and welcoming customers through its doors.

"Grown Together" had been offering curbside pick-up during the pandemic, but starting Wednesday they began offering dine-in service on Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A restaurant co-owner said they have worked around the challenges of staying open in economically tough times.

"One of the things we want to start incorporating is a drive-thru window on the side of the alley. So that way, even if it becomes a regulation or there's a limited capacity, we can just have pick-ups curbside and at the drive-thru window," explained Storm Craig.

The restaurant is located at 209 E. Mills Avenue in downtown's Cortez Building.

“We feature new plant-based vegan dishes, so we can introduce vegan food to an even larger El Paso audience. Dishes on the menu include Philly cheese steaks, Birria tacos, Buffalo chicken sandwiches, and more,” Craig said.