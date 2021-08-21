West El Paso’s Aceitunas Beer Garden sold to new owners after 36 years

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- After 36 years of operation, there will be new owners at a west El Paso bar and entertainment favorite.

Paul Rakowitz and Alton Poe first opened the doors of Aceitunas Beer Garden in 1985, with Poe's daughter Maddison joining the owners' group back in 2011. Ironically, Poe met Maddison's mother at Aceitunas.

But now, the Aceitunas owners have decide it's time to exit from their longtime bar business at 5200 Doniphan Drive.

"It's exciting to move on to the next chapter (in life), but in a way its (also) kind of sad," Ralkowitz said.

The new owner, Colby Shannon, who operates multiple bars in El Paso including Gringo Theory on the east side, said he doesn't plan many changes for Aceitunas.

"I may add a sign and do some paint and rock work, but other than that it will pretty much stay the same," Shannon told ABC-7.

Aceitunas is open to public from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day except Tuesdays, the one day of the week that it is closed.