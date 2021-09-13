Contractor hiring for jobs to help Afghans housed at Fort Bliss

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Government contractor KBR, Inc. will be coming to El Paso this week to hire employees in support of 'Operation Allies Refuge,' which aims at helping Afghan refugees who were displaced from Afghanistan last month.

Thousands of those refugees are now being housed at military installations around the country, including at the Dona Ana Range Complex at Fort Bliss.

The positions available through KBR include laborer foremen, logistics warehouseman and supervisors, operations coordinators, food services chefs and supervisor, billing technicians, administrative specialists and more.



If you're interested in applying you can visit Kbr.com/en/careers.