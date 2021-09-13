Skip to Content
Biz/Tech
By
Published 6:19 PM

Contractor hiring for jobs to help Afghans housed at Fort Bliss

Afghan refugees wait in a food line at their Fort Bliss housing complex.
KVIA
Afghan refugees wait in a food line at their Fort Bliss housing complex.

EL PASO, Texas -- Government contractor KBR, Inc. will be coming to El Paso this week to hire employees in support of 'Operation Allies Refuge,' which aims at helping Afghan refugees who were displaced from Afghanistan last month.

Thousands of those refugees are now being housed at military installations around the country, including at the Dona Ana Range Complex at Fort Bliss.

The positions available through KBR include laborer foremen, logistics warehouseman and supervisors, operations coordinators, food services chefs and supervisor, billing technicians, administrative specialists and more.

If you're interested in applying you can visit Kbr.com/en/careers.

El Paso / Local News / Military / News

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content