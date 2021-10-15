Doña Ana County new ‘major manufacturing hub’ to create 315 jobs

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- National wind and solar supplier WTEC Energy is reviving a dormant plant in Chamberino and turning it into a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture cable wiring for wind and solar technologies.

The plan promises to create 315 good-paying jobs in southern Doña Ana County.

"These are manufacturing jobs that are full-time, permanent jobs, with benefits, with job training, with opportunities, and with long-term economic security," said said Alicia Keyes, secretary of Economic Development in New Mexico.

The New Jersey-based company will invest $20 million in the project, while the state is investing $2 million, she said. The economic impact estimated by the state is $400 million over the next 10 years, said Keyes.

New Jersey-based WTEC (Wind, Turbines, Energy and Cable) Energy has purchased the property and vows to revive it into a major manufacturing hub, said Keyes.

"WTEC is coming to New Mexico because of our commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses that help us diversify the economy & grow energy innovation & transition," tweeted New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "We've said all along that these policies will pay off, and they are – creating real jobs for real New Mexicans."

The announcement was made Friday at the site of the former Alpo facility in Chamberino, at 1311 San Francisco de Asis Street.