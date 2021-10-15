Doña Ana County new ‘major manufacturing hub’ to create 315 jobs
CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- National wind and solar supplier WTEC Energy is reviving a dormant plant in Chamberino and turning it into a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture cable wiring for wind and solar technologies.
The plan promises to create 315 good-paying jobs in southern Doña Ana County.
"These are manufacturing jobs that are full-time, permanent jobs, with benefits, with job training, with opportunities, and with long-term economic security," said said Alicia Keyes, secretary of Economic Development in New Mexico.
The New Jersey-based company will invest $20 million in the project, while the state is investing $2 million, she said. The economic impact estimated by the state is $400 million over the next 10 years, said Keyes.
New Jersey-based WTEC (Wind, Turbines, Energy and Cable) Energy has purchased the property and vows to revive it into a major manufacturing hub, said Keyes.
"WTEC is coming to New Mexico because of our commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses that help us diversify the economy & grow energy innovation & transition," tweeted New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. "We've said all along that these policies will pay off, and they are – creating real jobs for real New Mexicans."
The announcement was made Friday at the site of the former Alpo facility in Chamberino, at 1311 San Francisco de Asis Street.
Just keep the illegals from getting American jobs.
The Joe Crow administration is reinstating Trump’s great policies on immigration. He was right all along.
This is great news. Build it here in America.