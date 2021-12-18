Tony’s Burritos House in El Paso burns down; family owners heartbroken

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso family is in disbelief after their beloved restaurant went up in flames.

Tony’s Burrito House at 1410 Vanderbilt Drive caught fire about 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to the El Paso Fire Dept., a total of 13 units and 34 firefighters responded to the blaze; crews worked to knock down the fire to prevent it from spreading to additional building nearby.

Irais Arguenta, the manager of Tony’s Burrito House, told ABC-7 that the family is in shock and disbelief after seeing the business go up in flames. She said the location had been in business for 37 years.

“I am very proud of my family’s history, of how we started, how we brought it up and it’s hard to see it go down in just a couple of hours. It was very hard,” she said, adding that the building was a total loss.

Arguenta told ABC-7 that it's too early to know what the future holds for the family business in the wake of the fire, but she indicated that her family is thankful for the support from the El Paso community throughout the years.