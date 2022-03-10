Bracing for even higher prices: El Paso manufacturing company feels squeeze from supply shortages, price spikes

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso metal stamping company is buying more steel in anticipation that prices will go even higher than they already are.

“It’s the only way we can keep up,” said Wade Keats of Keats Manufacturing Co.. “We’re holding more inventory than we ever have.”

The metal stamping company makes parts for things like garage door openers and urine catheter clamps that go to hospitals all over the world.

The company has turned to surcharges on contracts at the price of metals has grown.