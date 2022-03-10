Electric bikes get second look as the borderland grapples with gas prices

EL PASO, Texas – At a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour, e-bikes can only go so fast. But their popularity is soaring as gas prices rise.

El Paso businesses are offering various models. Electric bikes provide you the ability to pedal like a traditional bike but give you added power to go longer distances or climb steeper hills without getting tired.

Harley-Davidson known more for gas-powered motorcycles has joined in on the trend - developing their own line of e-bikes.