Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B
I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaches deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44B.
Can you imagine all of those man-bun, open-toed shoe wearing “woke” males at Twitter HQ in San Francisco right now? I’ll bet the suicide help line is flooded with calls from those snowflakes!
