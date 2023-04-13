How ChatGPT is affecting our schools and jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ChatGPT, the popular artificial intelligence program comes with many risks and rewards.

ChatGPT can write essays and solve science and math problems, which certain students have used.

Many districts have simply blocked the platform from school-issued devices and networks. However, students can still access the platform from other internet networks and devices.

ChatGPT is useful as it can do tasks such as lesson planning, creating creative ideas for classes, and building background knowledge for lessons for teachers.

The ChatGPT AI chatbot is powerful enough to write marketing pitches, program computer code, and extract insights from financial reports. Jobs many humans hold today.

"Our white-collar workers are going to be hurt the most, if you look at finance or accounting those are seen as high-paying jobs out of college. Analysts' roles could be wiped out completely in the next 5 to 10 years." Said Author, Thomas Fellows.

A Goldman Sachs report states that AI systems could lead to "significant disruption" in the labor market and affect around 300 million full-time jobs globally.