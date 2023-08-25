Skip to Content
El Paso has highest average gas prices in Texas at nearly $4 a gallon

By
today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is once again the number one city in Texas with the highest average price of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA Texas.

El Paso's average price stood at $3.95 per gallon Friday, compared to the state average of $3.43. That's 24 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said nothing is certain in the near future, but several trends indicate prices could continue to rise. There are multiple reasons for that, according to Armbruster, including the price of crude oil remaining at $80 per barrel -- which 50% of the cost of gasoline is based on.

Other factors include high demand expectations as hurricane season is upon us and Labor Day weekend approaches.

But Armbruster has some tips that could save drivers money until prices drop. He said the most helpful practice is maximizing fuel efficiency.

"If you quickly accelerate, you mash down on the gas, you're going to burn more fuel. In fact, just by avoiding that, you can save between 10 and 40% of your fuel in town," he said.

Other ways to maximize fuel efficiency include staying on top of your vehicle and tire maintenance, according to Armbruster.

Kerry Mannix

