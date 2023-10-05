Global manufacturer buys Helen of Troy building in Northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eaton Corp., a global manufacturer, bought the Helen of Troy building last month.

The sale finalized on September 28, according to a spokesperson for Eaton.

The spokesperson declined to discuss the amount the company paid for the building, located at 1 Helen of Troy Plaza in Northwest El Paso.

Eaton has already started renovating the building to fit its needs. It has also started the hiring process, telling ABC-7 that it will post job openings soon.

Helen of Troy is a longtime manufacturer of consumer products in the Borderland.