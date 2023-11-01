Skip to Content
Korean barbeque restaurant opens two locations in El Paso

Cupbop Korean BBQ in a cup
today at 4:18 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cubbop, a Korean barbeque chain, just opened its second location in El Paso.

The Zaragoza location celebrated its grand opening November 1, while the East Lake location opened October 17.

Claiming to be "the nation's first fast-casual Korean Barbeque in a cup concept" restaurant, Cupbop will employ around 40 people between the two El Paso locations.

The El Paso openings also mark Cupbop's first foray into Texas. The chain is based in Salt Lake City, Utah and started as a food truck in 2013.

“We are thrilled to finally bring Cupbop to the Lone Star state,” said Dok Kwon, Chief Operating Officer of Cupbop. “El Paso is a vibrant, flourishing community and we could not be more excited to make our way into the state for the first time. Sharing Korean culture across the U.S. is a huge part of what we do."

