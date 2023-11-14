Skip to Content
Biz/Tech

Las Vegas Sphere reports nearly $100 million revenue loss

By
Published 7:49 AM

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVIA) -- The Sphere is one of Las Vegas' biggest and newest attractions.

Yet the company that oversees the 18,000 seat music and entertainment center says sphere is in the red right now.

The company released its quarterly earnings which shows the venue lost $98.4 million for the fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30.

Sphere Entertainment Co. leaders say those figures are misleading because the earnings report includes July and August when the Sphere was not open.

It debuted in late September.

The Las Vegas Sphere has brought in nearly $8 million in revenue since its opening, about half of that came from those two sold out U2 shows and $2.6 million from suite licensing and advertising on the Sphere exosphere.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content