McDonald’s burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
McDonald’s expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, the fastest period of growth in the company’s history. Ahead of a day-long event for investors, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday that it aims to have 50,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2027. McDonald’s had 40,275 restaurants at the start of this year. McDonald’s remains the world’s largest fast food chain, but other national chains are expanding at a rapid clip. Starbucks said last month it expects to have 55,000 stores globally by 2030. More details are expected Wednesday during McDonald’s investor event, including where store growth will be concentrated.