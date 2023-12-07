El Paso car dealership expands to Las Cruces, opens Casa Autoplex

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Casa Auto Group is welcoming a brand new location to its family of dealers today.

The family-owned dealership is celebrating the ribbon cutting and the grand opening of the Casa Autoplex in Las Cruces. Formerly called the Borman Autoplex of Las Cruces, the location sells Ford, Honda, Hyundai, and Mazda cars. The new Casa Autoplex is located on Boutz Road near I-10.

The Lowenfield family, including brothers Ronnie, Justin, and Luke, are expected to attend the grand opening event.

"The acquisition of Borman Autoplex marks a significant milestone for Casa Auto Group," Ronnie Lowenfield said. "Our mission has always been to redefine the car business by serving others, doing what’s right, and valuing people. The Casa Autoplex provides us with an opportunity to extend our steadfast commitment to unparalleled customer service and meaningful community engagement to the people of Las Cruces. As we integrate this new venture into our existing operations, customers can expect the same high-quality experience they've come to associate with the Casa Auto Group name, and Autoplex shoppers should expect a seamless transition."