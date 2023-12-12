El Paso Amazon distribution center works to fulfill orders during busy holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Christmas season is here, and for retail employees, this is the busiest time of year. On Tuesday, ABC-7 got a look inside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Far East El Paso. We got a look at how employees are navigating increased orders.

According to officials, around this time of year, customer orders nearly double.

"Typically we get an increase from about 1.6 million units to about 3.2 million units during this peak holiday season," said Bradley White, Senior Operations Manager.

To prepare for peak season, General Manager Jonathan Kot, said they have hired additional people and training.

Amazon even utilizing robots to get the job done.

"Store floors, we have about 3500 different robots and our mezzanine floor, we have about 1200 robots," he said.

Kot said about 28 million items of inventory are stored at the warehouse. He said so far the company has created thousands of jobs in the Sun City.

He adds about 2500 employees who work in the warehouse, all who help address the peak season.