El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank expecting increased demand in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank distributed 106,183,912 pounds of food in 2023. That is 12 million more pounds than the food bank gave out in 2022.

"This staggering figure highlights the immense need for food assistance in 2023," a spokesperson stated. "The past year has posed unparalleled challenges, with economic uncertainties, natural disasters, and ongoing global crises exacerbating the struggle for many in our community."

Now, as food prices rise an estimated 2.5% in 2024, the food bank is expecting great challenges in meeting demand.

"The statistics we've released today underscore the urgent need to address food insecurity in our community," CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Susan Goodell said. "The predicted increase is already on top of the 25 percent food price increase that happened during the pandemic, pushing already struggling families further into poverty. It's crucial that we come together as a community to provide support and assistance to those in need."

