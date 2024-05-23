El Paso is the latest city to test Uber’s new in-app recording safety feature

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Uber's new feature allows drivers to use their front-facing camera to record video and audio during trips. Uber say the new feature will add a layer of safety at no additional cost to drivers.

The in-app recording feature is something Uber has been working on since 2022, and officials say they have tested it in other cities and now El Paso is being added to the list.

According the a press release from Uber this is how the feature works.

Drivers can set up Record My Ride in the Safety Toolkit.

Once enabled, the feature will automatically record each trip using the driver’s smartphone camera.

Recordings will automatically stop shortly after a trip is completed, and start shortly before the driver’s next trip begins.

All recordings are immediately encrypted on the driver’s device.

No one is able to access the recordings - not the driver, nor Uber - unless a driver submits a safety report and attaches the recording. Only trained safety agents will be able to decrypt and review the submitted recording.

Riders will see a notification in the app if they are matched with a driver who has the feature enabled.

