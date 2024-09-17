Michelin awards El Paso’s Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park ‘One Key Hotel’ status

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Michelin just awarded El Paso's Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park "One Key Hotel" status. The hotel is the first in El Paso to achieve the prestigious status, and one of 17 in Texas.

The company, which is known for handing out stars to world-class restaurants, just awarded the keys to the 17 Texas hotels this week.

Michelin uses a tiered ranking system for hotels, similar to its starred ranking system for restaurants, with the best hotels receiving three-key status.

"This 1930s Art Deco skyscraper would be hard to miss even if it didn’t have 'PLAZA' emblazoned on it in glowing red letters," Michelin explains on its website. "This was a hideout for Hollywood stars in on vacation in West Texas, during the days before jet travel, and today it trades on its combination of historical personality and contemporary style. Rooms are spacious, with far-ranging views over the city and beyond, and all come with marble bathrooms, Le Labo bath products, Nespresso machines, and Tivoli sound systems. Restaurants include the lobby-level Ámbar, a Juarez-style Mexican restaurant and bar, and La Perla, the 17th-floor rooftop bar."

Michelin explains that it considers "architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting" when ranking hotels.