El Paso Furniture & Style celebrates grand opening of new downtown location

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Furniture & Style celebrated the grand opening of its newest location today. The store is located at 402 South El Paso Street in Downtown El Paso.

The modern furniture and clothing store will offer exclusive promotions to celebrate its opening.

"El Paso Furniture & Style isn't just a store; it's a destination where style and convenience meet," the owner of El Paso Furniture & Style said. "We are thrilled to bring a new level of contemporary style to the El Paso community, offering same-day delivery options and financing without requiring credit checks. Our goal is to provide a seamless shopping experience for everyone."

ABC-7 attended the new store's ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning.

The new store expands the Texas-based brand's presence in El Paso. Another storefront is located at 1057 Eastside Road.