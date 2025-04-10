Wendell Powers, from preaching to announcing for UTEP athletics

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wendell Powers has been working as a Public Address announcer for UTEP athletics for 13 years. He started with women's basketball in 2008 and now covers football, soccer, softball, and men's basketball.

" I've always loved sports, so being in the athletic field, it's wonderful, but as far as doing it like this, I never had a concept of it ever. That's the great part of this job, you are right down there on the court and you're doing the best job that you can and trying to add some excitement to the crowd, it's just it's a rush."

Like Powers mentioned, becoming a PA announcer was something he never planned on doing. However, Alive Fellowship Church is a place where his voice was first noticed.

"I've been a pastor for about 25 years, started in youth ministry first with high school students and then went into a lead pastor role," Powers said. "I was done preaching and this young lady walks up to me and she said, I like your voice, and UTEP is looking for a public address announcer. Next thing you know, I'm in Bob Stahl's office having an interview to do a public address announcing for UTEP women's basketball."

Powers went into the field with no prior experience. However, one person who really played a role in his development is the voice of the miners, Jon Teicher.

"I think that he's taken on every possible assignment that he possibly can," Teicher said. Wendell's just a wonderful individual. I think everyone at UTEP and everyone that comes across Wendell is just so enamored with him just as an individual."

"It truly is a blessing and the best of both worlds," Powers said. "You get to really try to impact people spiritually and then you hope you add to the game and not take away from the game."