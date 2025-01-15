Skip to Content
Biz/Tech

We want to hear from you: How do you feel about the upcoming TikTok ban?

TikTok is seen in the app store of an iPhone on January 8. TikTok creators and users are facing the reality that the popular short-video app will likely be banned in the United States.
Brook Joyner/CNN via CNN Newsource
TikTok is seen in the app store of an iPhone on January 8. TikTok creators and users are facing the reality that the popular short-video app will likely be banned in the United States.
By
Published 2:28 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The TikTok ban is set to take effect January 19. The company says that more than 170 million Americans use the social media app monthly.

Now, from content creators who have carved out a living for themselves on TikTok, to users who use the platform as a daily source of entertainment and connection, Americans are speaking out over the upcoming ban.

Now we want to know: How do you feel about the ban? Let us know by commenting below.

Article Topic Follows: Biz/Tech

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content