We want to hear from you: How do you feel about the upcoming TikTok ban?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The TikTok ban is set to take effect January 19. The company says that more than 170 million Americans use the social media app monthly.

Now, from content creators who have carved out a living for themselves on TikTok, to users who use the platform as a daily source of entertainment and connection, Americans are speaking out over the upcoming ban.

Now we want to know: How do you feel about the ban? Let us know by commenting below.