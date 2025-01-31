Household Furniture in El Paso offers free mattresses if Chiefs win the Super Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At the start of the 2024 NFL season, Household Furniture ran a commercial stating that if you bought a Tempur-Pedic mattress through September 23rd, and if the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, you'd get the mattress for free.

With the Chiefs making it to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59, the store is giving customers another chance to win big. The El Paso based store will be doing another sale on Wednesday, February 5th. If you buy a Tempur-Pedic mattress on the 5th, and the Chiefs win by 7 or more, you'll get it for free.

"You know we had kind of been talking about it throughout the playoffs. We weren't sure how we were going to do it or if we wanted to do it. And we just said, you know what, let's have some fun with it," said Alex Jaffee, Vice President of Household Furniture.

ABC-7 will have the full story with Jaffee and a customer who bought a mattress during the promotion during our evening newscasts.