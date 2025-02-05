Skip to Content
El Paso I-Fly reopens

Published 2:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's indoor skydiving spot is open this afternoon, after being closed for months.

ABC-7 crews spotted a banner in front I-Fly, stating it is now under new management.

Last month, ABC-7 reported I-Fly was planning to reopen.

It first opened its doors in 2019 after the City of El Paso provided Fly Zone LLC, an incentive package.

The city said the agreement was terminated, because the company contested their property appraisal.

The business has now been reopened as a corporate-owned business.

